Ashford (AINC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AINC opened at $13.60 on Tuesday. Ashford has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $21.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.00.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashford in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Ashford, Inc engages in the provision of asset management, advisory services and other products and services primarily to clients in the hospitality industry. The firm operates through following business segments: REIT Advisory, Remington, Premier, JSAV, OpenKey, and Corporate & Other. The REIT Advisory segment provides asset management and advisory services to other entities.
