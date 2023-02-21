Ashford (AINC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AINC opened at $13.60 on Tuesday. Ashford has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $21.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.00.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashford in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ashford stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ashford Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:AINC Get Rating ) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.56% of Ashford worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

Ashford, Inc engages in the provision of asset management, advisory services and other products and services primarily to clients in the hospitality industry. The firm operates through following business segments: REIT Advisory, Remington, Premier, JSAV, OpenKey, and Corporate & Other. The REIT Advisory segment provides asset management and advisory services to other entities.

