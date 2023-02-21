Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) PT Raised to $245.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $220.00 to $245.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.37% from the company’s previous close.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Autodesk from $225.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Autodesk from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.45.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $219.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.47 billion, a PE ratio of 77.73, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.49. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $163.20 and a twelve month high of $235.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.67.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 108.29%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to purchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.49, for a total value of $75,640.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,654. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.49, for a total value of $75,640.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,654. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total value of $77,090.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,458.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $599,653. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 326 shares of the software company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in Autodesk by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 14,021 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the software company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

