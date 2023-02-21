Avalon Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAC) Stock Holdings Lessened by UBS Oconnor LLC

UBS Oconnor LLC lessened its stake in Avalon Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAC – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 238,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,888 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in Avalon Acquisition were worth $2,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Avalon Acquisition by 7.6% during the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 40,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Avalon Acquisition by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 253,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avalon Acquisition by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Avalon Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Avalon Acquisition by 7.8% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 445,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,474,000 after buying an additional 32,113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Avalon Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVAC opened at $10.35 on Tuesday. Avalon Acquisition Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.89 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.13.

Avalon Acquisition Company Profile

Avalon Acquisition Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services and financial technologies industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

