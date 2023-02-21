Aviva PLC Cuts Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Aviva PLC cut its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 345,439 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 133,767 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $14,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 17.0% in the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 26,456,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,224,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851,214 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter worth $135,437,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 162.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,398,055 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $106,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,189 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,635,103 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,094,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 49.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,809,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $164,290,000 after purchasing an additional 931,519 shares during the last quarter. 53.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of KKR opened at $57.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.77 and a fifty-two week high of $62.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.68.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%. The business’s revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -45.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on KKR. Bank of America raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.83.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management segment and Insurance segment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.