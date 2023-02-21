Aviva PLC Decreases Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 34,038 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.06% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $13,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.
International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance
Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $96.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.06. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $83.14 and a one year high of $140.12.
International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.88%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IFF. StockNews.com downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.31.
About International Flavors & Fragrances
International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.
