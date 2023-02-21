Aviva PLC Has $15.22 Million Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 265,029 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,626 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.05% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $15,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.8% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. SP Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.3% in the second quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 47,950 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.1% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,203 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 77.0% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 393 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTSH. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $78.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.75.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Down 1.3 %

CTSH opened at $65.48 on Tuesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $51.33 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.00 and a 200-day moving average of $61.68. The stock has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.07.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.24%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Further Reading

