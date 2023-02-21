Aviva PLC Has $15.43 Million Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Aviva PLC lowered its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 411,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,212 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $15,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon during the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Exelon by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Exelon by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,063,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,262,000 after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Exelon by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Exelon by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 380,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,117,000 after buying an additional 166,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of EXC stock opened at $43.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.70. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $35.19 and a 12 month high of $50.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 61.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on EXC shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Exelon from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exelon in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.64.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

