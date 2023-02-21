Aviva PLC Has $16.19 Million Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Aviva PLC increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 121.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,351,242 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 739,997 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $16,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 211.8% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,138 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,634,208.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,928. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,138 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,634,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,928. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 47,307 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $804,692.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 255,324 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,313. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $16.36 on Tuesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $17.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.18.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 3.05%. On average, equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

