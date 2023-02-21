Aviva PLC Has $17.51 Million Stock Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Aviva PLC raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,610 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $17,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $1,756,000. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 116,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,306,000 after acquiring an additional 25,905 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 117.1% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 15,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 8,587 shares during the last quarter.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 1,675 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $378,566.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $791,035. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $226.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $239.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.72.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $222.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $229.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.12. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.58 and a 1 year high of $242.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.