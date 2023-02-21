Aviva PLC Has $17.72 Million Stock Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 81,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,844 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.10% of LPL Financial worth $17,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in LPL Financial by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 29.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 21.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 176.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at LPL Financial

In related news, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 20,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $4,962,314.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,938,381.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 20,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $4,962,314.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,938,381.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total value of $4,979,833.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,213.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LPL Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

LPLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $258.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $259.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $305.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $249.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.65 and a 1 year high of $271.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.84.

LPL Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. This is a positive change from LPL Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.60%.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

