Aviva PLC Increases Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 63.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,539 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 70,417 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned about 0.07% of Aptiv worth $14,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,817,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,449,785,000 after buying an additional 340,939 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,906,207 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $526,066,000 after buying an additional 61,666 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,209,526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $464,012,000 after buying an additional 25,111 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,706,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $367,703,000 after buying an additional 24,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Aptiv by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,656,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $325,649,000 after purchasing an additional 880,481 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $635,441.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,317,655.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv stock opened at $119.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.55. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $144.72. The company has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 2.04.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. Aptiv had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on APTV. Barclays began coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Aptiv from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Aptiv from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Aptiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Aptiv from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.76.

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

