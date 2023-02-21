Aviva PLC Increases Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 123.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,492 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $15,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 414.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 428.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,100.87 on Tuesday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $600.68 and a twelve month high of $1,275.82. The firm has a market cap of $55.36 billion, a PE ratio of 205.00 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,016.20 and a 200-day moving average of $946.75.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,450.00 to $1,685.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,130.00 to $1,245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,320.00.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

