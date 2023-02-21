Aviva PLC Increases Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Aviva PLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 60.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,474 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $16,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 188.5% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 84 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ulta Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $445.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $525.76.

Ulta Beauty Stock Down 0.3 %

ULTA stock opened at $530.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $491.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $444.34. The stock has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.32. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $330.80 and a fifty-two week high of $533.68.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 68.33% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.93 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

