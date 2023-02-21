Aviva PLC Increases Stock Holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 382,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,106 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $15,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sun Life Financial by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,782,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,104,462,000 after buying an additional 646,833 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Sun Life Financial by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,920,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,312,000 after purchasing an additional 196,837 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Sun Life Financial by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,501,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,328,000 after purchasing an additional 786,976 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Sun Life Financial by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,996,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,738,000 after purchasing an additional 458,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Sun Life Financial by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,741,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,593,000 after purchasing an additional 84,832 shares during the last quarter. 44.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, CIBC cut Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Sun Life Financial Trading Up 0.9 %

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

NYSE SLF opened at $51.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.01. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.96 and a twelve month high of $56.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.35 and a 200 day moving average of $45.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.541 dividend. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.75%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Life Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in providing insurance and asset management solutions to individual and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Asset Management, Asia, and Corporate. The Canada segment offers individual insurance and group benefits and retirement services.

See Also

