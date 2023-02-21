Aviva PLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,573 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.07% of Kellogg worth $17,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in K. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Kellogg by 379.2% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Kellogg by 115.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Kellogg by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Kellogg in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Kellogg in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kellogg

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total transaction of $7,074,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,931,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,956,618,220.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 400,000 shares of company stock worth $27,879,000 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Price Performance

Shares of NYSE K opened at $68.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.42. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $59.54 and a 52 week high of $77.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Kellogg had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 84.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.11.

Kellogg Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

Featured Stories

