Aviva PLC Reduces Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 475,319 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 97,509 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.06% of Corning worth $13,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Corning by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 65,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 11,884 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Corning during the 1st quarter valued at about $588,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,423,287,000 after acquiring an additional 671,480 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 714,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,388,000 after acquiring an additional 140,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Stock Performance

GLW stock opened at $35.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.08. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $28.98 and a 12 month high of $42.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.58.

Corning Increases Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Corning had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 14.82%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $167,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

About Corning

(Get Rating)

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.