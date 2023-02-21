Aviva PLC Reduces Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 889,881 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 38,867 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.10% of Regions Financial worth $17,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 41.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Regions Financial by 94.4% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Regions Financial

In related news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $304,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,136.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $2,283,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,155.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $304,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,136.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Regions Financial Stock Up 0.8 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RF shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $23.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $23.86 on Tuesday. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $24.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 29.81%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Equities analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 35.24%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

