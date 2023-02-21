Aviva PLC Sells 58,635 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Aviva PLC decreased its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 58,635 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.12% of Steel Dynamics worth $15,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STLD. UBS Group lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.67.

In related news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 2,500 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $272,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,034,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $124.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.04 and a twelve month high of $132.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.12. The firm has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.51.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.77. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 56.22% and a net margin of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.78 EPS. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

