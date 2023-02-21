Aviva PLC Takes $15.41 Million Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 318,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,407,000. Aviva PLC owned 0.10% of Ball as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the third quarter valued at about $62,483,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the third quarter valued at about $41,554,000. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in Ball in the third quarter valued at about $7,185,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ball in the third quarter valued at about $4,271,000. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in Ball in the third quarter valued at about $3,962,000. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Ball Stock Performance

Shares of BALL stock opened at $57.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.40. Ball Co. has a one year low of $46.00 and a one year high of $94.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Ball Dividend Announcement

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). Ball had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Ball’s payout ratio is 35.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ball news, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $5,840,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 480,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,064,236.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Ball news, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $5,840,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 480,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,064,236.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel William Fisher bought 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.42 per share, for a total transaction of $348,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,877,196.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on BALL. Mizuho boosted their price target on Ball from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Ball from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Ball from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.31.

About Ball

(Get Rating)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

See Also

