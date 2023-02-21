Axa S.A. Boosts Stock Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Axa S.A. increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 162.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 584,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 361,980 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.18% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $36,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1,369.2% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIG opened at $78.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.17 and a 12 month high of $79.44.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on HIG. StockNews.com raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 7,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $554,337.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,891,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 18,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $1,388,752.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 7,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $554,337.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,891,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,893 shares of company stock worth $3,148,011 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

