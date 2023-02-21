Axa S.A. Buys 207,757 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Axa S.A. grew its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 439,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,757 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in State Street were worth $26,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rossmore Private Capital grew its stake in shares of State Street by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 4,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of State Street by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 5,823 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of State Street by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of State Street by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of State Street by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 11,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on State Street from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on State Street from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on State Street from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on State Street from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.89.

State Street Trading Down 1.4 %

State Street Announces Dividend

NYSE:STT opened at $92.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $58.62 and a 1-year high of $94.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 35.05%.

State Street Company Profile

(Get Rating)

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.