Axa S.A. Buys 20,917 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Axa S.A. grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 855,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,917 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $28,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INVH. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 16.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 4,111 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the first quarter worth $373,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the first quarter worth $480,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 5.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the first quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Trading Up 0.1 %

INVH opened at $32.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Invitation Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.52 and a fifty-two week high of $44.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of 52.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.30 and its 200 day moving average is $33.32.

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 167.74%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INVH. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

