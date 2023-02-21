Axa S.A. Cuts Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Axa S.A. lessened its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 33,169 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned about 0.13% of CDW worth $26,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CDW. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CDW during the second quarter worth $40,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in CDW during the second quarter worth $45,000. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in CDW during the second quarter worth $47,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in CDW by 21.6% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in CDW during the third quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total transaction of $955,790.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,058 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,927.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDW Stock Down 0.1 %

CDW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CDW from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $213.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $147.91 and a 52-week high of $215.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.60. The company has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.14.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.02. CDW had a return on equity of 103.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

CDW Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.03%.

About CDW

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

