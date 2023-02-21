Axa S.A. Grows Position in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Axa S.A. increased its position in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 399,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Endava were worth $32,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DAVA. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Endava during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Endava by 433.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Endava during the first quarter worth $88,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Endava by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Endava by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 52.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endava stock opened at $82.63 on Tuesday. Endava plc has a 52-week low of $61.55 and a 52-week high of $140.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.90.

Endava Company Profile

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DAVA. Citigroup reduced their target price on Endava from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Endava from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Endava from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Endava from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Endava currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.44.

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

