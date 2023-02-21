Axa S.A. Has $28.19 Million Stock Holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Axa S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 852,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,945 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.70% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $28,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AQUA. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 160.9% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,430,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498,706 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 27,503.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 796,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,907,000 after purchasing an additional 794,029 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 63.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,943,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,173,000 after buying an additional 752,905 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 10.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,540,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,248,000 after buying an additional 713,929 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 103.0% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,298,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,238,000 after buying an additional 658,878 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.57.

Insider Transactions at Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Rodney Aulick sold 6,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $326,972.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,394,500.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AQUA opened at $50.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a one year low of $30.44 and a one year high of $51.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.80.

Evoqua Water Technologies Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers outsourced water services, capital equipment for process water and wastewater treatment, and preventive maintenance service contracts.

Featured Articles

