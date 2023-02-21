Axa S.A. Has $30.97 Million Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Axa S.A. lessened its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 621,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 40,510 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Loews were worth $30,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in L. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Loews during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loews during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Loews during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 97.9% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Loews Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of L stock opened at $61.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.49 and a 200-day moving average of $56.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Loews Co. has a 12-month low of $49.36 and a 12-month high of $68.20. The firm has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.83.

Loews Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Loews

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. Loews’s payout ratio is 6.01%.

In other Loews news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total transaction of $40,532.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,365 shares in the company, valued at $427,685.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total value of $40,532.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,685.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 14,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $844,872.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,749 shares of company stock valued at $2,168,469 in the last three months. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on L. TheStreet upgraded shares of Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

About Loews

Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of commercial property and casualty insurance, transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial Corporation, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation, and Corporate.

