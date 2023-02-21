Axa S.A. Has $31.77 Million Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Axa S.A. reduced its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,328 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 70,800 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $31,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 237.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $772,864.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,917 shares in the company, valued at $21,523,600.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $772,864.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,917 shares in the company, valued at $21,523,600.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 20,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,183,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG Resources Stock Down 5.4 %

EOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.14.

Shares of EOG opened at $118.42 on Tuesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $92.16 and a one year high of $150.88. The company has a market cap of $69.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.46.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

