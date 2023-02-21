Axa S.A. Has $36.47 Million Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Axa S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 198,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,783 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $36,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 28.7% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 122.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HCA. Stephens decreased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $237.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Argus raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.00.

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:HCA opened at $262.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $251.44 and a 200 day moving average of $227.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.47 and a 52 week high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $15.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 1,260.96%. As a group, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.29 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.65%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In other news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.30, for a total value of $1,241,170.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,204,893.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.30, for a total value of $1,241,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,204,893.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Erol R. Akdamar sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.63, for a total transaction of $775,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,981,185.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,165 shares of company stock worth $20,003,395 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

