Axa S.A. Increases Stock Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Axa S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 670,180 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 141,470 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned 0.45% of Ciena worth $27,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ciena during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Ciena by 115.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ciena by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 817 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Ciena during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Ciena by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ciena alerts:

Ciena Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $47.75 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.75, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $71.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.56. Ciena had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CIEN shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Ciena to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen lifted their target price on Ciena from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Ciena from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on Ciena from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.06.

Insider Transactions at Ciena

In other news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 21,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $1,615,276.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,114.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $48,680.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,243.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 21,737 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $1,615,276.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,732 shares in the company, valued at $946,114.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,361 shares of company stock valued at $3,632,610. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.