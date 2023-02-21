Axa S.A. Purchases 57,973 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Axa S.A. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 228,606 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,973 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $27,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,459,000 after buying an additional 127,093 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,157,000 after buying an additional 46,756 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 95,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,438,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,698,000 after buying an additional 5,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IBM. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.73.

IBM stock opened at $135.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.72, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $115.54 and a 12-month high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 375.00%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure and modernize their environments.

