Axa S.A. Raises Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Axa S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 617,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280,113 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $33,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,473,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,433,813 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Mondelez International by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,710,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,262,000 after buying an additional 803,252 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 11,421,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,186,000 after buying an additional 1,054,994 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Mondelez International by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,909,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,176,000 after buying an additional 220,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,144,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,704,000 after buying an additional 42,453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $1,512,309.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,588 shares in the company, valued at $12,131,169.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mondelez International Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.06.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $66.85 on Tuesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $68.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $91.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.14 and a 200-day moving average of $63.53.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.57%.

Mondelez International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

See Also

