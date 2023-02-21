Axa S.A. Sells 13,116 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Axa S.A. decreased its stake in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 752,135 shares of the software’s stock after selling 13,116 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.94% of Altair Engineering worth $33,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALTR. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Altair Engineering by 14.8% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,429,397 shares of the software’s stock worth $106,842,000 after acquiring an additional 312,662 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Altair Engineering during the third quarter worth about $422,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Altair Engineering during the second quarter worth about $253,000. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Altair Engineering by 55.0% during the second quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the software’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Altair Engineering by 23.9% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the software’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALTR opened at $55.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.55. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.17 and a 52-week high of $68.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Insider Transactions at Altair Engineering

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, CRO Nelson Dias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $188,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 30,124 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,141.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total transaction of $1,695,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,067,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CRO Nelson Dias sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $188,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 30,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,141.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 154,000 shares of company stock worth $7,991,440. Corporate insiders own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altair Engineering has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.80.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing, and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products, as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

