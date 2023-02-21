Axa S.A. Sells 3,165 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Axa S.A. cut its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 454,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,165 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.10% of Welltower worth $29,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Welltower by 97.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Welltower during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Welltower during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Welltower by 200.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Welltower during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WELL opened at $77.40 on Tuesday. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.50 and a 1-year high of $99.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.79. The company has a market cap of $36.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 241.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 762.52%.

A number of brokerages have commented on WELL. Evercore ISI cut shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Welltower to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.56.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

