Axa S.A. Sells 4,578 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Axa S.A. lessened its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 801,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,578 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.11% of Kroger worth $35,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KR. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 1,377.3% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $275,773.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $1,903,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,003,498.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $275,773.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kroger Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners cut their target price on Kroger from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Kroger from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Kroger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.18.

Shares of KR opened at $44.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.19. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $41.81 and a 12 month high of $62.78.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.92 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 32.50%.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

