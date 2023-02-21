Axa S.A. Sells 649,442 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Axa S.A. reduced its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,385,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 649,442 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned about 0.24% of NortonLifeLock worth $27,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 5,026 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 77,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 4,833 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the period. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NortonLifeLock stock opened at $21.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.20. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.12 and a twelve month high of $30.92.

Several research firms have issued reports on NLOK. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

