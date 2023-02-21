Axa S.A. Trims Stock Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Axa S.A. lowered its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,700 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.41% of Chart Industries worth $27,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 0.4% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 3.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 4.5% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 4.0% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GTLS shares. Benchmark upped their price target on Chart Industries to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen dropped their price objective on Chart Industries to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Chart Industries from $250.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lowered Chart Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $228.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised Chart Industries from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.87.

NYSE GTLS opened at $132.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.34. Chart Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.68 and a twelve month high of $242.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 72.28 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

