B2Gold (BTG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd.

B2Gold Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of B2Gold stock opened at $3.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.91. B2Gold has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 5.21.

B2Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. B2Gold’s payout ratio is presently 69.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On B2Gold

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of B2Gold by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,307,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after buying an additional 7,870 shares in the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in B2Gold by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 528,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 16,825 shares in the last quarter. Sentinus LLC raised its position in B2Gold by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 38,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. raised its position in B2Gold by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,357,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,416,000 after purchasing an additional 149,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on B2Gold from C$8.25 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. M Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.58.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

