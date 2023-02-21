Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Position Raised by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 267,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,536 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $5,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth approximately $321,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth $230,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 31.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 197.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 36,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 24,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 4.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,748,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,934,000 after purchasing an additional 204,220 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BKR opened at $30.59 on Tuesday. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $39.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a PE ratio of -50.98 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.56.

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is -126.67%.

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $303,454.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,839,190.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.30 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Baker Hughes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.68.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

