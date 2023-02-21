Bank of America Cuts Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target to $110.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $120.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 37.52% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Macquarie began coverage on Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Datadog from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Datadog in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Datadog from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Datadog in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.79.

Datadog Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $79.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a PE ratio of -499.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Datadog has a 52-week low of $61.34 and a 52-week high of $167.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total value of $4,961,938.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,370 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,471,596.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 2,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $214,411.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 149,252 shares in the company, valued at $11,138,676.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 441,162 shares of company stock valued at $33,240,688. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Datadog by 29.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Datadog by 92.2% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 148,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,133,000 after acquiring an additional 71,202 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Datadog by 4.1% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 113,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Datadog by 45.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 4,986 shares during the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Datadog

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Featured Articles

