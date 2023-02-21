Barclays Boosts BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Price Target to $25.00

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Barclays from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 66.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on BJ. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.19.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

NYSE BJ opened at $75.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.39. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a fifty-two week low of $51.45 and a fifty-two week high of $80.41. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Insider Transactions at BJ’s Wholesale Club

Institutional Trading of BJ’s Wholesale Club

In related news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 1,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total value of $128,408.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,875,455.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $91,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,314,078.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 1,716 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total transaction of $128,408.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,881 shares in the company, valued at $6,875,455.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,482 shares of company stock valued at $1,637,601. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 71.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,536.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the second quarter worth $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 94.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

(Get Rating)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

