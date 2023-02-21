Barclays PLC (BCS) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.10 on March 31st

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) declared a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.104 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd.
Barclays has a payout ratio of 27.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Barclays to earn $1.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.49 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.5%.
Shares of BCS stock opened at $8.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.84. The company has a market cap of $33.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.36. Barclays has a 52 week low of $5.89 and a 52 week high of $11.19.
BCS has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 240 ($2.89) to GBX 250 ($3.01) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.71.
Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking, and wealth management services. The firm operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International segments. The Barclays UK segment consists the U.K. retail banking operations, U.K.
