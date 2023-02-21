BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd.
BGSF has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
BGSF Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of BGSF stock opened at $15.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.28. The company has a market cap of $159.81 million, a P/E ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.76. BGSF has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $16.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Trading of BGSF
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BGSF. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of BGSF by 20.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 205,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 35,484 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BGSF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 30,578 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in BGSF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 319,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 25,175 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in BGSF during the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in BGSF during the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.26% of the company’s stock.
BGSF Company Profile
BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BGSF (BGSF)
- Lithium Americas Goes into Production in 2023. Time to Buy?
- Johnson & Johnson: Taking The Bull By The Horns?
- 3 High-Yield Values You Can Buy And Hold Forever
- Why Albemarle Stock is a Long-Term Buy for an Inevitable Future?
- Is Does Magna International Earnings Warning Bad for EV Sales?
Receive News & Ratings for BGSF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGSF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.