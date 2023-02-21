Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,983 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 3,658.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 711,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,360,000 after purchasing an additional 692,831 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,026,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,430,779,000 after acquiring an additional 638,452 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Boston Properties by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,383,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,011,742,000 after buying an additional 404,123 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,277,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Boston Properties by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,585,000 after buying an additional 268,203 shares during the period. 88.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Boston Properties from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Boston Properties from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Boston Properties to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Boston Properties from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.25.

Boston Properties Price Performance

BXP stock opened at $70.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.19. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.03 and a 52-week high of $133.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.32.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($1.06). The business had revenue of $789.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.90 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 27.31% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.59%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

Further Reading

