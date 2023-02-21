Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 69.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 433,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,821 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $16,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 68.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 126.0% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 100.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BSX shares. Argus boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $46.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $34.98 and a 1-year high of $48.87. The company has a market cap of $66.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 41,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $1,893,626.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,594,647.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 41,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $1,893,626.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,594,647.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 7,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $356,944.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 276,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,025,536.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,380 shares of company stock worth $5,243,367. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

