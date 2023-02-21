BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd.

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ BBIO opened at $13.10 on Tuesday. BridgeBio Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $13.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.94.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

Insider Activity at BridgeBio Pharma

In related news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total transaction of $920,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,492,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,449,177.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BridgeBio Pharma news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total value of $920,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,492,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,449,177.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 61,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $672,050.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,184 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,215.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 362,080 shares of company stock valued at $3,381,827. Corporate insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BridgeBio Pharma

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 500.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter worth $104,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter worth $105,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter worth $137,000. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen initiated coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, BridgeBio Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.80.

About BridgeBio Pharma

(Get Rating)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.