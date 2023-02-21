Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.80-$3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.30 billion-$2.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.02 billion.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Price Performance

BFAM stock opened at $79.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.30 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52-week low of $54.19 and a 52-week high of $140.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BFAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 159.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, Educational Advisory and Other Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

