BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 7,113 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,113 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 145,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 74,666 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 101,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,948,000. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $43.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.24. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $29.84 and a one year high of $43.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HWM. Vertical Research reduced their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.89.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

Further Reading

