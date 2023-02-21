Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Position Cut by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,138 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Builders FirstSource worth $5,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 114,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,749,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 7,394.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 52,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 156.4% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 33,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 20,621 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $81.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.91 and a 1 year high of $85.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.54. The firm has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 2.01.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BLDR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. DA Davidson lowered Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

