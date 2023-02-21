Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:COF opened at $111.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.87. The company has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $86.98 and a 52-week high of $157.28.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.81 by ($0.99). The business had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on COF. UBS Group began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Stephens lowered Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Capital One Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.71.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

