Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Stock Position Lowered by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. lowered its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America downgraded Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.71.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $111.17 on Tuesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $86.98 and a 12 month high of $157.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $42.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.87.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.81 by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 13.52%. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.48%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Further Reading

